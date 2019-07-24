THE year six leavers at Pennar Community School were greeted by with the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood red carpet walk at their goodbye party.

Organised by the Friends of Pennar for the fifth year running, the event kept the Hollywood theme of previous years.

A spokeswoman for FoP said: “All had a wonderful time. The children arrived in party buses where they were greeted with a red carpet.

“Tara from Eventzbooth provided a glitter table, a photo booth, red carpet and the king and queen thrones which were enormous. A prize we won via a Facebook vote.”

Lionel Nutting provided the disco for the evening at the lovely Pennar Hall, while Avant cards supplied the balloons in green, purple and gold – the school colours.

“The Prom King was Max Jones and the Prom Queen was Ffion Prescott where they were crowned and had sashes,” the spokeswoman added.

“There were balloons, sandwiches, crisps, cakes, popcorn and a chocolate fountain.

“When they left they were given a picture of their class mates and a word art of all their names.

“They all had a wonderful time and we wish them a wonderful future ahead as they leave Pennar Community School.”

FoP and year six parents that helped were Michele Wiggins, Richard and Wendy McIntyre, Adrian and Helena Holland, James Fortune, Sarah John, Lorraine Treloar, Sheena Christie, Andrea Lay, Tina Phillips and Peter Kraus.

FoP have been running for six years, anyone wishing to join can contact the school.