ENVIRONMENTAL protesters from Pembrokeshire have joined actions to bring the streets of Cardiff to a halt.

More than 30 Pembrokeshire residents have returned from the Cardiff protests which took place between July 15 and 17.

They travelled to the capital to make their voices heard about the global climate crisis.

A large, spray painted green boat parked on Castle Street obstructed traffic and brought Extinction Rebellion to the forefront of Welsh conversation.

Ella and Jackson Starling from Croesgoch first became involved in Extinction Rebellion on their honey moon at the start of June.

They spent hours earlier last week, night and day, handcuffed together to the boat.

"I handcuffed myself to the boat, breaking the law by “obstructing the highway’ in order to show how serious I am about fighting for our children’s futures,” said Ella, aged 27.

St Davids resident and mum of two, Jes Southwell, said: “fear of the devastated world my children are going to grow up in means I have no choice but to do whatever I can to persuade the governments nationally and internationally to change dramatically and change fast."

Tom Moses, who works in environmental education, said: "Some think that the Extinction Rebellion consists of a marginalised group of extremists, but we are just ordinary Pembrokeshire people realising that we are running out of time.

“I want my daughter to grow up and be able to experience the beauty and magic in the world, and the only way is to change to system”.

Extinction Rebellion has three demands:

• For government and media to tell the truth about the imminent threat of climate breakdown

• To act now on the scientific information and bring the UK to carbon zero by 2025

• Government to set up citizens’ assemblies on climate and ecological issues

A group of 50 Extinction Rebellion members have started to meet regularly in Pembrokeshire.

Local groups meet in Haverfordwest, Narberth and Fishguard with one soon starting in St Davids, to keep driving the necessary changes right here on our doorstep.