A BEER festival will take place at Milford Haven waterfront next weekend, organised by the group responsible for the carnival.

Milford Haven Round Table and Milford Waterfront have organised the beer festival, which will take place on Saturday, July 27 between noon and 10pm at Mackerel Quay.

There will be local real ales, ciders and a prosecco bar as well as freshly prepared street food.

Serving food will be Impasto Pizza Bar with their fresh pizzas and the Crow’s Nest Cafe with burgers and hotdogs.

Entry will be £4 to include a commemorative keepsake beer glass (whilst stocks last) and it's £3 per pint.

Milford Haven Round Table also organised the town carnival which took place on Saturday, July 6, and featured X-Factor stars Reggie ‘n’ Bollie singing at the Pill Carnival Field.

For more information about the beer festival, see the Facebook page: facebook.com/milfordhavenbeerfestival