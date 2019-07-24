THE road between Solva and Nine Wells was closed briefly yesterday due to a car which had been uprighted.

The upside-down 4x4 filled the A487 road to St Davids yesterday evening, with emergency services swift on the scene to help.

Police and an ambulance attended the scene of the one vehicle crash and two people were treated for injuries at the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called on Tuesday, July 23, at approximately 3.08pm to reports of a road traffic accident near Solva.

"We dispatched one of our advanced paramedic practitioners and we were supported by the Police service. Two patients were treated at the scene.”

At the time of the crash, a spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are dealing with a one vehicle collision on the A487 between Solva and Nine Wells.

"The car is upside down blocking the road. No one is trapped inside the car.

"Paramedics are enroute and the car will require recovery."

The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered.