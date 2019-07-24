A foolish decision to visit his partner while banned from the road led to a suspended prison sentence for a drink-driver.

David Hagan, of Thorpes Field Road, Bampton, Oxfordshire, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16, having previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, over the legal alcohol limit, and without third-party insurance at an earlier hearing.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said police received information about suspected drink-driver leaving a Cross Hands filling station on the evening of July 11.

Officer spotted Hagan’s Vauxhall Vectra on the Whitland bypass, and he was described as ‘unsteady on his feet’ with alcohol noticeable on his breath when the car was stopped.

Hagen was found to have 53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when taken to the police station, the legal limit is 35mg.

Checks revealed that Hagan, 48, was banned from driving, and the vehicle was not covered by third-party insurance when he drove to visit his partner in Pembrokeshire.

He made full admissions when interviewed and spent a night in custody following the incident.

The court heard that Hagan had a number of drink-driving convictions, and had been disqualified from driving for three years in August 2018.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “Mr Hagan has an unenviable record, especially as far as these offences are concerned.”

He added: “There has been an issue as far as alcohol is concerned. Mr Hagan has probably been a functioning alcoholic for the last couple of years.”

“On Friday Mr Hagan made the foolish decision to jump in his vehicle and drive to see his partner. Officers caught up with him in Whitland and he literally put his hands up straight away.”

The court heard that Hagan, who consumed four to six cans of lager daily, had ‘no intention’ of ever driving again and planned to move to Pembrokeshire to be with his partner.

Magistrates sentenced Hagen to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and banned him from driving for five years.

Hagan was ordered to complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.