TENBY’s RNLI lifeboats answered two shouts on a busy day yesterday (Wednesday).

The all-weather craft, the Haydn Miller, launched shortly before 8pm with paramedics on board, following a report of a person having been taken ill on Caldey Island.

Three members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team were also on board, in case extra help was needed carrying the patient to the island’s jetty.

Once alongside, a member of Caldey Coastguard Team took the paramedics to the Abbey, where the patient was located.

They treated him and got him ready for the trip back down to the lifeboat.

With the patient safely aboard, the lifeboat headed back to station, where he was then transported to hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

Earlier in the day, the inshore lifeboat was launched at 1.55pm following a report that a kayaker was possibly in difficulty between Tenby and Caldey.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and soon found the kayaker in Caldey Sound.

After having a chat with him, it became apparent that he was in no difficulty so the lifeboat stood down and returned to station.