‘Pure chance’ led to a drunk Narberth man knocking on the door of a woman he was linked to by tragedy.

Christopher David John O’Connell, of Cox Hill, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates from custody on Wednesday, July 17.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which would lead a person to believe that violence would be used.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said the victim’s car was taken without her consent in 2017 and driven by her son’s friend, with O’Connell’s sister also in the vehicle. The woman's son was the car’s only survivor following a tragic accident.

The woman was in her home at 6.45pm on July 15 when O’Connell appeared on her doorstep after mistaking her house for his friend’s address.

Miss Vaughan said: “He was obviously drunk as he was swigging from a bottle of vodka and slurring his words.”

O’Connell identified himself when the woman opened the door, before saying: “Knowing who you are I should kill you right now.”

The woman asked for assistance from a passer-by before going inside and calling the police.

In a victim impact statement she stated O’Connell had left her ‘terrified’ and unable to continue with her normal life.

She added: “I have no idea how he knew who I was. I have even considered moving house as a result, I was so frightened that he would return and carry out his threat.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said O’Connell, 34, had a drink problem but had been sober for eight months before ‘falling off the wagon’ following a relationship breakdown, and was asked to leave his parent’s home as a result.

“He went to stay with a friend in Clunderwen. He turned up, knocked on the door, and low and behold the victim opened it. It was a shock to both of them. They had not seen each other since the tragedy.

“He wishes to apologise to her. It was certainly not meant.”

Mr Kelleher added: “He does not want to see her again, and does not want her to feel in any way that he might call round.

“It was pure chance.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

O’Connell was ordered to pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge, and a five-year restraining order was put in place.