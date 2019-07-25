LIVE music and merriment celebrated the end of term at Ysgol Bro Gwaun as the school in Fishguard put on an inclusive festival, Gwaun Fest, to mark pupils' achievements, progress and successes.

With music from four local bands; Sleeping Dogs, Sharp Music, Band Mari Mathias and Honey Fungus, as well as performances from the school Folk Fusion band, soloists and pupil bands, Gwaun Fest certainly did not disappoint.

An incredible stage set the scene, provided by TCW Engineering. The day had been organised to ensure that all could participate in the end of term activity day. This was instead of end of term trips which, in recent years, had proved too costly for some pupils and their families.

In addition to the music, an inflatable slide, wipe-out machine, gladiator inflatable, bouncy castle and rodeo rugby ball, provided by Pembrokeshire Bouncy castles, all contributed to the fun. Drama workshops were provided by Cast and Crew, Art workshops by Raul Speek, whilst Mellusion magic amazed the crowds.

Sporting challenges were included and the Fishguard Army cadets put pupils through their paces.

Pupils were glittered and bejazzled by Maria's Beauty, as well as being given the opportunity to have henna tattoos, hair braids and face painting.

Head of Year sponging was a highlight, while an In for a Penny quiz caused competition amongst year groups.

"As a school we were delighted to be supported on the day by local community groups and businesses such as Transition Bro Gwaun and Lochmeyler Farm Ice cream," said a school spokesman.

"We are keen to further strengthen our community links in the future.

"A huge thank you is given to the Fishguard Town Council, Goodwick Youth bank, Ffrindiau Bro Gwaun, Fishguard Lions, Peppers, RLH Architectural Designs, Edukey, Mark Roberts and Jewsons who all contributed to supporting through sponsoring the event.

"It was a fantastic day of celebrations, collaboration and participation, all made possible by the generosity of local groups that have given of their skills, talents and time."