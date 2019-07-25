THE first Welsh-medium primary school in south Pembrokeshire has been given a ‘good’ all-round report by inspectors Estyn.

Only around seven per cent of the 142 pupils at Ysgol Hafan y Môr, Tenby come from Welsh-speaking homes, but nearly all develop their language skills successfully and are ‘proud of their Welshness’, said the report.

Ysgol Hafan y Môr’s headteacher Vicky Griffiths and parents are praised by the inspectors, whose report on the school is the first since it opened nearly three years ago.

Commented the inspectors: “The headteacher shares her robust vision highly skilfully with the whole school community. Staff work together effectively and ensure that all pupils are happy and make consistently good progress.

“The governing body supports the school exceptionally well in order to provide valuable experiences for all pupils. Parents support all of the school’s activities successfully and contribute effectively towards creating a familial environment within the school’s close-knit community.”

The inspectors gave a ‘good’ to each of the five areas they reported on – standards; wellbeing and attitudes to learning; teaching and learning experiences; care, support and guidance and leadership and management.

They commented: “Most pupils develop their literacy and numeracy skills soundly in a purposeful variety of learning activities. They work effectively independently and in groups, and apply themselves enthusiastically while completing tasks.”

The inspectors noted effective learning both in the classroom and the extensive outdoor area, adding: “As a result, pupils become completely engrossed in their learning and develop as skilful learners.”

It is recommended that pupils, especially the more able, improve their creative writing more extensively; that opportunities for pupils to apply their numeracy skills consistently across the curriculum are ensured that that feedback strategies are further developed so that pupils know how to improve their work.

The governing body will being invited to prepare a case study on its effective work for the Estyn website.