A climate change protestor made an impassioned plea from the dock before being sentenced for her actions during London protests.

Hanna Nuuttila, of Halkon Crescent, Narberth, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, July 24.

She pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a condition imposed by a police officer while taking part in the Extinction Rebellion protest in London on April 20.

Matt Henson, prosecuting, said police made a public order instruction that protestors should move from the Oxford Circus area to a protest site at Marble Arch, for safety reasons and because of highway obstruction.

“The instruction was to move protestors and members of the public back to clear a traffic island.

“The defendant was located chained to another person sitting in the middle of the road causing an obstruction.”

The pair were given a warning when they refused to move, but this was ignored and they were arrested.

The court heard Nuuttila was previously of clean character.

Nuuttila, 41, confirmed she was arrested in London on the day in question, adding that she could not recall being read the details by the officer at the time as the crowded area was very noisy.

She tearfully read a prepared statement to the bench, stating that as a scientist she was ‘acutely aware of the climate crisis’ the world was facing.

“We are heading towards environmental and society’s collapse, and it’s my duty as an informed citizen to raise the alarm.”

She compared the situation to passengers storming the captain’s quarters because a ship was heading towards rocks, risking the lives of those on board.

She added: “Yes I was protesting, because I believe that the government is criminal in its inaction to combat this threat.

Nuuttila told the court it was her moral duty to take part in peaceful protests.

“I believe I have done what was necessary and proportionate when faced with this emergency.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered Nuuttila to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We understand the passion behind your beliefs, in fact there are probably shared with most people in this court today. But the law has to be upheld.”