Failing to treat a dog’s infection and weight loss led to a suspended prison sentence for a Haverfordwest man.

Mark Evan Roderick John, of Market Street, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog between November 6 and December 18 at Milford Haven.

John, 46, was banned from keeping animals for five years when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court for sentencing on Monday, July 22, after being convicted on July 1 in his absence.

RSPCA prosecutor Nick Devonald said Tyson the dog was found to be ‘extremely thin’ when examined by a vet on December 18, with a body score of just one out of five, and a large infected ulcerated tumour on his cheek.

Tyson had to be euthanised due to his condition days later, and it was estimated to have taken six to eight weeks for the dog to reach such poor condition.

Mr Devonald said: “The dog was clearly emaciated with an obvious swelling to its cheek and hair-loss near his tail.”

When interviewed John stated Tyson was his ex-partner’s animal, and had not been there when he returned to Observatory Avenue to pick up his belongings.

He said he had fed the dog, which would improve then lose condition again, wormed it and provided a flea collar.

The court heard that Tyson had been in John’s care for around five years before he was found roaming in a road at Haverfordwest and taken to a vet.

Mr Devonald added that the neglect had been prolonged as he handed magistrates pictures of his injury.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said John and his ex-partner needed to move out of their former home quickly following their break-up and he found one dog but no sign of Tyson when he returned to collect his things.

Mr Kelleher said: “For the dog’s last days he did not have control of it and fully believed that his ex-partner had taken him and was looking after him in the normal way.”

He added: “Had the split-up not happened, he assures me in no way would Tyson had been left, and he would have taken him to the vet if he had seen the state he was in.”

The court heard that John had signed over ownership of the second dog to a person who lived in the same property as him.

Magistrates sentenced John to 12 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, with 300 hours of unpaid work.

John was banned from keeping animals for five years and ordered to pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.