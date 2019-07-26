Spit and blood landed on a Milford Haven woman’s face as she tried to calm her neighbour, a court has heard.

Cornelius Johannas Harteveldt, of Richard John Road, Milford Haven, was due to stand trial when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 22.

Harteveldt, 25, pleaded guilty to assault on a basis at the start of the hearing.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, Harteveldt’s neighbour returned home at 5.15pm on December 12 to find him on the pavement ‘shouting and performing’.

“She was frightened by his behaviour and told him to calm down.”

Harteveldt threatened to smash her windows as he continued with his behaviour and the woman grabbed his top.

His spit and blood then landed on her face, glasses and clothes.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Harteveldt had been injured after arguing with a man in his flat.

“He received a nasty injury to the top of his head, a cut to his arm and a cut to his stomach. He was effectively covered in blood.”

Harteveldt came outside and tried to get at the person who had run into the next door property.

Mr Kelleher told the court a witness reported that Harteveldt appeared to be choking and coughing up blood when he sat in a chair.

“He was covered in blood and she got blood on her. He did not do it deliberately. He accepts there was blood going everywhere.”

“That the victim got some blood on her, he very much apologises for.”

“This was a misunderstanding.”

Magistrates ordered Harteveldt to pay £484 in costs, a fine, surcharge and compensation.