Don't jump into "death trap" waters, The Port of Milford Haven has warned.

The Port said they will be enforcing bye-laws to stop people from risking their lives by jumping into the water on it's land.

Tombstoning is a dangerous activity that can be fatal.

As well as being a busy shipping and fishing area, with lots of commercial and leisure traffic, beneath the water there can be many hidden dangers.

A spokesman for the port said: "Port staff regularly collect debris from the area at low tide, often picking up large items such as tyres and shopping trollies - potentially a death trap.

"As well as this, cold water shock is a leading cause of death that many people fail to appreciate; even in recent warm weather the waters around the UK are cold and when the body suddenly enters this environment it can cause an involuntary gasp resulting in water being breathed rather than air."

Since 2004 the Coastguard has dealt with over 200 incidents of tombstoning, with 70 injuries and 20 deaths. Of those injuries the youngest was 12 and the oldest was 45.

During recent hot weather there have been numerous reports of large groups of children and adults jumping in, especially off Hakin Point.

People have also been jumping into the water despite there being commercial and leisure vessels around the area. When reminded about the danger of the activity, many have displayed threatening and challenging behaviour.

Wayne Evans, the Port’s Health, Safety & Security Manager commented: “We understand that there is a history of people jumping into the water and we are very fortunate that no-one has been injured or worse to date.

"However, together with our partners in Dyfed Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue, RNLI and Milford Youth Matters, we have and continue to work hard to try to get across the message that tombstoning is not safe.

"Together, we are simply trying to prevent a serious injury or at worst a fatality.

"If we find anyone jumping into the water, we will be exercising our right, as land owner, to prosecute.”

Anna Malloy, Stakeholder Engagement and Communications Manager who has been working with multiple agencies since 2014 to deliver the WAVE anti-tombstoning project added: “We are just trying to prevent any harm coming to our children and it would be really helpful if parents could support us.

"If young people are looking for activities to do, we have plenty going on at Milford Waterfront.

"Every Friday night throughout the summer there will be loads of activities taking place under Hakin Bridge as part of our Under the Bridge project with Milford Youth Matters.

"Check out our website for more information on this.”