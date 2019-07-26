A Milford Haven man has been told he will go to jail after he admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Chad Forrest, aged 26, appeared today (Friday) before Judge Keith Thomas at Swansea crown court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Forrest, of Turnberry Close, admitted possessing 84 grams of cocaine on April 25, 2018, with intent to supply.

He also admitted the simple possession of 5.3 grams of cannabis on the same occasion.

Forrest was told a jail sentence was inevitable.

Katie Jenkins, aged 31, also of Turnberry Close, denied the same charges.

She will stand trial on October 15.

Forrest was told he would be sentenced after Jenkins' trial.

Both were granted bail meanwhile.