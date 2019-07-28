THE Inner Wheel Club of Milford Haven recently celebrated its 60th birthday.

Throughout the years the club has raised large amounts of money for both local, national and international charities.

Two of the members, June Gough and Alvis Warrington, cut the birthday cake, having served an incredible 100 years between them for Inner Wheel.

President Vicky Brown said: “We are so proud of these two ladies and wish to thank them for their wonderful contribution to our club; here’s to the next 60 years.’

The celebrations took place at Redhill school, with a beautiful tea party and speaker Pip Marsh, who was a principal dancer for the Royal Ballet.