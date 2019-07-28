A DRAGON LNG staff member recently completed a double ‘century,’ completing 100 hours of volunteering and raising £100 for Milford Haven Football Club.

Robert Kingston completed the volunteering and fundraising as part of Dragon LNG’s Volunteering Scheme in partnership with Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS).

As part of Dragon LNG’s Corporate Social Responsibility, it has worked with PAVS to develop a scheme where staff carry out volunteering hours for a voluntary organisation of their choice to match £1 per volunteer hour, up to the maximum of 200 hours to raise £200.

Certificates of recognition for 50, 100 and 200 hours of volunteering within PAVS 25+V scheme are also awarded to recognise the dedication and hard work carried out by Dragon LNG staff.

Karen and Lynette from Dragon LNG said: “We are delighted Rob has become the first member of staff to reach 100 hours of volunteering.

"He is passionate about his volunteering work with Milford United. We look forward to more of our staff reaching this fantastic milestone.”

Caroline White, PAVS volunteering developments officer said: “The PAVS 25+V volunteer recognition scheme has been running since 2014 and since then, hundreds of volunteers have been rewarded with certificates of recognition for their contribution to the Voluntary Sector. 25+V was developed by PAVS and is unique to Pembrokeshire formally accrediting volunteering,” adding “The partnership with Dragon LNG is fantastic and is proving to be very popular with Dragon LNG staff.”