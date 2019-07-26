The man who inflicted life changing injuries to Haverfordwest footballer Kristian Speake has been jailed today for four years.

Steven Dockerty, aged 27, hit Mr Speake with a single punch.

But the talented sportsman fell backwards and hit his head on the road, causing brain damage he may never recover from.

Dockerty, of Freemans View, Merlins Bridge, had been convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm following a trial at Swansea crown court.

His claim of attacking in self defence was rejected by the jury.

At the same court today an emotional Mr Speake read a statement detailing how his life had changed since the attack.

He told how he had been a dedicated sportsman, completing two Ironman challenges and winning a a three year soccer scholarship in America and going on to play football at a semi professional level.

After the assault he spent 24 days in a coma as doctors removed half his skull to relieve pressure on his brain. He also underwent four eye operations and now wore glasses.

"I have always loved a challenge but that night changed my life. The incident should never have happened.

"That act of violence has permanently changed my life. I went from being a very good athlete to being unable to walk.

"But I will not let it define me," he said.

Mr Speake, who was working for Pembrokeshire County Council at the time, said he was not told until weeks later that he had been attacked. Until then he thought he had just fallen over.

The jury had heard that that was because it was the version of events that Dockerty had come up with to explain why Mr Speake was lying in Priory Avenue with life threatening injuries.

Both men had been to a party at the home of a man celebrating the opening of a bar in his back garden.

As they all left "disparaging words" were said about different types of music and Dockerty delivered the damaging blow.

There were no witnesses and at first Dockerty maintained Mr Speake had fallen.

After Mr Speake had been taken away by ambulance Dockerty continued into the centre of Haverfordwest where he carried on drinking until 4am.

Judge Peter Heywood said today the consequence of the attack had been horrendous.

The maximum sentence he could impose, he said, was five years and he had to discount that with the fact that it had been a single blow.

"It was only through the skill of the medical staff and his own significant determination that Mr Speake has recovered the way he has.

"At one stage his life was at risk.

"There was no need for any violence at all," he added.