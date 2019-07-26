Hundreds of motorcyclists have today paid a fond farewell to one of their own.

The bikers gathered for the final journey of mum-of-three Laura Davies.

Laura died in an accident at Pembrey Race Track on Sunday, July 7.

The 40 year-old was well known and respected in the motorbike world in Pembrokeshire and beyond.

Today (Friday) bikers gathered in a layby near Scleddau ready to join the funeral cortege as it made its way to Parc Gwyn Crematorium.

They made for an impressive sight as they rode out onto the A40 to join the procession.

Some wore pink and had pink ribbons tied to their bikes while a Wales Air Ambulance Helicopter performed a tribute flypast.

Laura was among those who had helped raise money for the charity in a sponsored motorbike around Wales just weeks before her death.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent c/o Steph Williams, 26 Cefn Coed, Scleddau, Fishguard, SA65 9QU.