PUBLICITY may have helped find stolen decorations for a charity event to help save lives at sea, organisers have said.

Angle beachside café Wavecrest had held a fundraising event in support of the RNLI last Friday, July 19, helping the village’s lifeboat station.

The even itself was hailed a success by Angle RNLI, but, just a day later the handmade decorations used to make the evening such a success were stolen.

Jade Griffiths of Wavecrest said: “The marquee was decorated with a lot of homemade bunting, and fairy lights; the marquee was shut up as usual on Friday but somebody has unhooked the marquee from the bottom, crawled inside and stolen all the decorative things we had in there.

“Now it may not seem a lot that was stolen to some people, but a lot time and effort was taken by many to make the inside look pretty for the charity event.

“If anybody was in or around Angle car park last night, and saw any groups of people near the cafe, can you please get in contact with us.

“We have CCTV which we are looking at, we would just ask that the items are returned. It’s trespassing, theft and principle at the end of the day.”

A few days later, the decorations were found locally by a litter-picker.

Jade said: “A kind gentlemen litter picking found the decorations dumped behind a hedge in the village. I think it got so much coverage that whoever stole them panicked.”