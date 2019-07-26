A drink-driver was double the limit when he collided with a hedge on his route home.

Benjamin Andrew Hathaway, of Grove Street Mews, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Hathaway’s Seat Ibiza sustained ‘substantial damage’ when it collided with a hedge on Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke, at 11.30pm on July 6.

Hathaway, 21, was found to have 70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Hathaway had not intended to drive that night, but was asked to move his car as the road was going to be closed for the Long Course Weekend the next day.

“It was not a long walk home to his house.

“Unfortunately, he made the foolish decision to drive home.”

Magistrates banned Hathaway from driving for 20 months and fined him £275.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.