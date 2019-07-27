A St Dogmaels man spotted running around the area naked was convicted yesterday (Friday, July 26) of assaulting the policewoman who tried to stop him.

Benjamin Smith, aged 34, of Feidr Farw, was found guilty of assaulting PC Christine Lewis, an emergency worker, during the execution of her duty on Boxing Day last year.

Following the verdict after a short trial at Swansea crown court, Judge Paul Thomas described the incident as bizarre.

He told Smith he would not send him to prison but had in mind "a significant input" from the probation service.

Judge Thomas said he would sentence Smith on August 16 after a probation officer had prepared a report into his offending, and into his psychological state.

Smith was granted bail meanwhile.