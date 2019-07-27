A night out in Tenby proved costly when too much alcohol was consumed, a court has heard.

Samuel James Hilson, of Darren View, Merthyr Tydfil, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

Two charges of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, denied by Hilson were dismissed by the court.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Hilson, 30, had been out drinking with friends in Tenby town centre on July 6.

“He was being restrained against a wall by some friends who were all trying to calm him down.”

Police officers arrived in Warren Street and tried to assist, and found Hilson acting inappropriately, shouting and swearing and drawing away from the officers.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Hilton apologised for his behaviour.

“He had not been out for a drink for months and unfortunately, together with friends, simply had too much.

“One of his friends started baiting him and winding him up, and unfortunately he over-reacted because he had too much to drink.

“He apologises through me to the court and to the police officers for his behaviour on that night.”

Magistrates fined Hilson £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.