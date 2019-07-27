A drug-driver and a man with 12 grams of cannabis were among those found during patrols by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit yesterday.
The unit carried out high visibility patrols in the Llanteg area, on the A477 between Red Roses and Kilgetty yesterday evening (Friday, July 26).
Among the results were:
- Drug-driver arrested
- Four untaxed vehicles were dealt with, one had been untaxed since March 2018.
- Man found with the 12g of cannabis issued with a cannabis warning.
- Three people and one vehicle were searched under the misuse of drugs act.
- Two uninsured vehicles were seized.