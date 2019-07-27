A frightened mother and daughter armed themselves with a baseball bat when they heard a burglar in their kitchen, a court has heard.

Tina Ann Howard, of Trafalgar Road, Haverfordwest, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

Howard, 26, pleaded guilty to theft, burglary and three charges of fraud by false representation.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a member of staff at Haverfordwest library reported that her purse had been stolen on July 5 and their credit card used in an attempt to buy tobacco, food and withdraw £300 cash.

The court heard that a woman was at home with her daughter in Trafalgar Road at 7pm on July 21 when they heard somebody in their kitchen.

The woman armed herself a baseball bat before investigating and found her back door and window were open, and a bottle of whisky, a grey lighter and car keys had been stolen.

Miss Vaughan said: “These two females were by themselves in the house on Sunday evening. They armed themselves because they feared for their safety.”

Mark Layton, defending, said: “It seems to have been an impulsive act and low value items were taken.”

He added there were no previous burglary offences on Howard’s record, and a ‘string of theft offences’ were related to drug misuse.

“It is a difficult situation in that Miss Howard has a number of personal issues linked to her heroin addiction.”

The court heard that Howard was in treatment for her drug issue, but had relapsed, stealing to fund her habit.

Mr Layton said: “Her offending is linked so deeply with her drug abuse that she really needs to grasp the nettle now.”

“She needs to put the drugs behind her and move on with her life.”

Magistrates imposed a 30-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Howard was ordered to pay a total of £360.69 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Her community order was revoked and she was made subject to a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month 7pm to 7am curfew.

The chairman of the bench said: “You must realise the seriousness of this. This is your last chance now to get your life back on track.”