CYCLISTS looking for a challenging ride are being steered in the direction of the Giro Di Pembrokeshire, which takes place in the county in September.

The ride is named after the famous Italian cycle race, known for its steep and difficult climbs.

And the 75-mile Pembrokeshire event, raising money for Prostate Cymru and Rotary charities, promises its share of inclines, including the one named Cake Hill, which has a failure rate of over 50 per cent.

The Giro Di Pembrokeshire is being organised on Sunday September 1 by the Rotary Club of Narberth and Whitland, and forms part of their annual charity bike ride day.

The day will still feature the 10-mile family route and the 27-mile and 50-mile challenges, but it was decided to introduce the new 75-mile route by popular request.

Said Rotarian Ken Morgan: “In 2018, we asked for feedback and, much to our surprise, cyclists asked for an even longer ride.

“It’s aimed at the serious hardcore club cyclist looking for a real challenge.”

Early entry is advised, with numbers limited to 250 riders overall. Entrants will be allowed to change the length of their route on the day of the ride.

A GPS file is available here https://ridewithgps.com/users/201671/routes

Normal entry costs are: adult, £15; age 12-17, £10; under 10, £5. A reduced entry fee of just 50p will be charged to individual cyclists raising £30 or more (adult), £20 or more (under 18) or £10 or more (under 11) in sponsorship for the nominated charities.

All the rides leave from the Bloomfield Community Centre with the 75-mile route leaving at 9.30am, the 50-mile at 10am, the 27-mile at 10.30am and the 10-mile at 11am.

Sponsor forms are available from David Haward on david.haward@rotarywales.co.uk