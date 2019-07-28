Mistakenly eating a cake laced with Class B drugs put a lorry-driver’s job in jeopardy.

Ben Layton Davies, of Burnside, Neath, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

He pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the controlled drug limit.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they spoke to Davies in Haverfordwest at 9.15am on April 16, and a drug swipe taken at the scene was positive.

Tests revealed Davies, 32, had a cannabis derivative in his blood while in charge of a lorry on the A40 at Arnolds Down.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Davies had eaten a cake which he had not realised contained cannabis while at a party.

“He is not a cannabis user. It was some while before he drove. He had no effects left from the drug, but cannabis can stay in the blood for some time and he was still over the limit when spoken to by the police.”

Mr Kelleher added that Davies, who previously held a clean licence, worked as a driver.

“This is not a deliberate flouting of the law.”

Magistrates added ten points to Davies’ licence and fined him £230. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.”