A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for early next week.

Thunderstorms bring a chance of flooding in places, along with possible travel disruption.

The warning is in place from 3am to midnight on Tuesday (July 30), and covers all of Pembrokeshire.

There is a chance for up to 40mm of rain to fall in three hours, however, the Met Office said many parts of the warning area will miss the heaviest rainfall.

The Met Office's weather warning said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."