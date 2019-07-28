The sun shone down on the crowds, as hundreds of people gathered for the Haverfordwest Carnival today (Sunday, July 28).

Crowds of people lined the streets of the town centre to watch the carnival parade from County Hall, up through High Street, and back down Barn Street before making its way to the Bridge Meadow.

Once again floats took attendees along the route, a tradition that was revived last year.

Haverfordwest’s fire crew’s engine paved the way for the carnival’s floats, followed by the glamorous carnival queens and princesses.