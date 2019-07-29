DJ workshops, skating, graffiti art and film making are just some of the free weekly activities that will be on offer this summer at Milford Waterfront.

The award-winning Under The Bridge project is back on Friday nights for the next five weeks.

This will be the fourth year the Port of Milford Haven has run the project in collaboration with Milford Youth Matters, with the aim of tackling anti-social behaviour by providing engaging activities for 11-17 year olds in a safe environment.

Between 6.30-8.30pm the following events will take place under Hakin Bridge:

-Friday 2 August- Total Wipeout inflatable game, Lloyd the graffiti artist, stone art from Sculpt the World, circus equipment, DJ-ing by Toby Ellis

-Friday 9 August- RAMPS Skatepark, special effects make-up by Gabrielle Swales, mini art canvas and circus equipment, DJ-ing by Toby Ellis

-Friday 16 August- Total Wipeout inflatable game, Lloyd the graffiti artist, pavement art, Junk to Funk circus equipment, DJ-ing by Toby Ellis

-Friday 23 August- RAMPS Skatepark, sculpture by Space to Create, Junk to Funk circus equipment, DJ-ing by Toby Ellis

-Friday 30 August- RAMPS Skatepark, Lloyd the graffiti artist, Andy Davies photography workshop, DJ-ing by Toby Ellis

All of the final artwork will be on display at the Waterfront Gallery from September 2-13.

This year Under The Bridge has received support from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund which backs projects that have a positive impact on the safety of local communities. The Port and Milford Youth Matters work closely with local PCSOs to engage positively with young people in order to equip them with new skills and the self-confidence they may need to help them achieve their goals.

Anna Malloy, Stakeholder Engagement and Communications Manager, is looking forward to the project starting.

“Under The Bridge is back due to popular demand and we have some brand new activities on offer this summer," she said. "It’s a great way to keep the kids entertained on a Friday night in a safe environment.”