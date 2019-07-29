Carrying Class A and Class B drugs cost a Goodwick man £235.

Leigh Buckland-Doran, of Heol y Felin, Dyffryn, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

The court heard that police found 14.8 grams of cannabis and a gram of MDMA when they searched Buckland-Doran in Fishguard on June 10.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Buckland-Doran, 21, told officers he had paid £100 for the cannabis.

Jonathan Webb, defending, told the bench that Buckland-Doran had admitted possession of the small amount of drugs in interview, adding that they were for personal use only.

He said: “The drugs were for recreational use. He had them on his person.”

Mr Webb added that Buckland-Doran had learned a ‘salutary lesson’ as a result of his court appearance.

Magistrates fined Buckland-Doran £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.