A SUN-SOAKED soapbox derby in Fishguard on Saturday saw 17 creative carts hurtle down Lota Park hill in front of hundreds of excited spectators.

Organised by Fishguard and District Round Table, members were out and about early on Saturday morning setting up strawbale barriers at the side of the track and the famous ramp jump.

A huge crowd of locals and visitors, some from as far afield as Coventry and Anglesey cheered on the daredevil drivers as they took on the twists and turns of Lota Park hill.

Following a practice run the soapbox entrants took on three timed runs before a celebration run at the end where teams could do anything they wanted.

During the last run there was a special entry of a penny farthing bike from Fishguard. Local mayor, Jordan Ryan, also drove the course on his wheelchair proudly flying the Round Table flag.

As well as the actual race, the crowds enjoyed stalls and rides in Lota Park.

The event was sponsored by A&E Nichols. 41 Club members Tony Jones and Nick Cleary provided sparkling commentary and music to get the crowd in the mood.

Winning the event with a speed of 15.75 seconds was FCB, an entry from Newquay Ceredigion, Apollo Eleven, comprising of Welsh Ambulance staff and friends came second at 15.82 seconds with a Pembrokeshire entry, Not so Noo Noo, coming third with 16.19 seconds.

The Slow and Steady award went to Red Leader from Fishguard and the Derby Disaster was Meals on Wheels.

"Wow what a derby it was this year," said a Round Table spokesman. "With thanks to our sponsors, the 41 Club and everyone else who helped Fishguard Round Table to organise the event."