CRIME figures have risen slightly in Milford Haven and surrounding areas, with more than 100 violence and sexual offences reported, the latest figures have revealed.

Milford Haven saw 190 crimes recorded in June, against 187 in May, while the Milford rural are saw 73 crimes in June, up from 65 in May.

For June, Milford Haven saw 43 anti-social behaviour, down from 45; 21 criminal damage or arson, down from 22; three drugs charges, down from 14; nine other theft, down from nine; eight public order, down from nine; 12 shoplifting, up from eight; 70 violence and sexual offences, up from 69; one possession of weapons, down from three; nine other theft, up from five; four burglary, down from five; and seven vehicle crime, up from two.

The surrounding area saw 19 antisocial behaviour, up from 10; six criminal damage and arson; 31 violence and sexual offences; two other theft, down from 12; five drugs, up from three; four public order, down from five; and three burglary, up from one.