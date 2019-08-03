THE eagerly-awaited Herbrandston Carnival & Fete took place in glorious sunshine on Saturday, July 27.

Entrants assembled at the Taberna Inn car park before walking to the village green.

The procession was headed by the ever-popular Milford Haven Town Band.

The first float was that of the carnival queen and prince, Libbie Roberts and Arwel Lloyd, who rode in a magnificent vintage car kindly supplied and driven by Rob Evans.

On the green awaited a variety of stalls and games that did brisk trade throughout the afternoon; entertainment was by a concert from the town band and the Little Monsters entertainer.

The carnival results were, Power Driven Float: 1st Mr T; 2nd Back to the 80s village disco.

Non-Powered: 1st Fortnite, 2nd Alice in Wonderland; Individual under 8: Bo–Peep, 2nd Captain Alice, 3rd Mermaid.

Individual 8-16: 1st DJ, 2nd 70s Chick.

Group under 8: Herb bees.

Group 8-16: Alice in Wonderland White Queens.

Mixed Group: Cruella Deville and Dalmatians, 2nd Cinderella and Ugly Sister.

Individual Adult: 1st Clown, 2nd Woody.

Coinciding with the Carnival was an exhibition of photographs and documents from the old Herbrandston School, which brought back memories for many; this exhibition will continue in the Hall this Wednesday from 6pm. The exhibition had been put together and arranged by Allison Thomas and Reg Owens.

The carnival organisers would wish to thank all those who helped out, with a special thanks to Modesto Galdo for his generous sponsorship.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of St Mary’s Church, Herbrandston.