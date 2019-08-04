A VANDAL-BLIGHTED Milford Haven church is hoping to ‘raise the roof’ with a new fundraising campaign.

The Norman church of St David’s has been a recognisable landmark in the community of Hubberston and Hakin for nine centuries.

Jackie Davies of St David’s church said: “This year we intend to renew the roof, worn down by ageing and vandalism, by facilitating a series of events. It is also an invitation to help, to those for whom St. David’s has a special place in their hearts, to preserve this beautiful treasured church for the future.

“One of our ideas is to ‘Sponsor a Slate’. If anyone would like to sponsor a Welsh slate for the new roof, in memory of a family member or friend, your written dedication would then be placed in a sealed time capsule in the new construction, for generations to come.

“Your message might include a prayer, a memory of those you have loved and lost, or to commemorate an anniversary of a precious family occasion, as a testimony to those who have a love of St. David’s Church now and looking towards its future.

“The suggested cost of sponsorship is £5, which will include the cost of a Welsh slate and its fixture onto the roof.

“Should anyone wish to take part in the scheme, your message can be as long or short as you chose, and more than one slate can be sponsored.

“Dedications, along with the cost of a slate could be sent to our treasurer, Mrs J Buckingham at 2 Bay View Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven.

“To date great interest has been expressed by those who have attended the church recently in supporting our efforts. Consequently, we are inviting people far and wide to join with us in helping St. David’s to be preserved into the future for the glory of God and as a historic landmark in this place, the like of which, if lost, can never be regained.”