EVERYTHING is in place for a bumper Pembroke Town and Country Show at Lamphey next Wednesday, August 7.

Attractions galore are lined up for the biggest and best one day show in west Wales. Pembroke Town and Country Show is the second oldest agricultural show in Wales, and this will be its 202nd year.

The main show-stopping attraction this year is the Paws For Thought Dog Display Team, comprising of 15 dogs performing numerous tricks and agility feats – things you would not think a dog could do. This team has performed at Crufts, the Royal Welsh Show, BBC Countryfile and Britain’s Got Talent. They will be doing three performances during the day – prepare to be amazed!

Back by popular demand will be Meirion Owen with his team of amazing sheepdogs and the Quack Pack of delightful ducks.

The show is pleased to welcome back, after 14 years, the 224 Pembroke Yeomanry Territorial Army, who will be demonstrating an assortment of activities.

The show boasts a huge variety of competitions, including cattle, sheep, goats, sheepdog trialling and fur & feather classes and horse classes.

The Cresselly Foxhounds will be on site, and, in the Horticulture and Rural Crafts’ marquee you will find some wonderful exhibits from gardeners, bakers, craftsmen and women, as well as children’s creations.

The ever-popular Vintage section has a wonderful display of both vintage and classic cars and motorbikes. If you have a pride and joy why not bring it along – there is no entry charge for this section.

The regular children’s entertainers include Bongo Clive, Little Monsters, Have-a-go-Pottery, and the Fairground. A bucking bronco ride will also be on the showground.

The show has an amazing variety of trade stands, both inside and outside on the show field. Unique handmade items will be available to purchase – even handmade fascinators for that special day! We also have tractors, machinery and cars to see.

So please make a note in your diary as this is a great day out for all the family and you would not want to miss it.

Please note- we request that all horses entered into the Show must be vaccinated against Equine Influenza. We must follow guidelines to stop the spread of this disease.

Chairman Ed Morris, who has recently compiled a book on the club’s long history, said: “As chairman of the club it gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the 202nd annual Pembroke Town and Country Show. This show is now a great way of giving visitors to our county a taste of country life.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thanks all of the show’s sponsors, without which we would really struggle to put on the show. A big thank you also to all our stewards, judges and the competitors and exhibitors, without whom there would be no show.

“I must also thank the Phillips family of Windsor Farm for allowing us to use this wonderful site for the show.”