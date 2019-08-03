FOUR students who won a Port of Milford Haven Scholarship have recently completed their summer placements at the Port.

Katrin Watkin-Rees, Jannah Kehoe, Isobel Coombe and Matthew Dawes were successful in winning a Scholarship from the Port following a highly competitive selection process.

Over 50 hopeful Pembrokeshire students applied for the scholarship and eight candidates selected for interview by a panel of judges.

Judges - Chris Martin, Chairman at the Port of Milford Haven; Maxine Thomas, Senior Lead Safeguarding and Learner Wellbeing; and Pat James, Chair of Governors at Milford Haven School - quizzed candidates and selected four winners, who each received £1,500 and a three week work placement at the Port in an area of their choice.

Katrin, from Dale, was placed with the HR team; Jannah, from Haverfordwest, spent time with the Environment team; Isobel, from Milford Haven, was placed with the PR team; and Matthew, from Haverfordwest, completed his placement within the Engineering department.

During their time at the Port each student was given a specific project to work on. These were then presented to senior managers and the scholarship panel.

Isobel Coombe, who spent her three weeks placement in the Stakeholder Engagement and Communications department commented: “This scholarship placement has been so beneficial in giving me a great idea for the type of career I would love to have in the future. The level of work and experience I have had from the three weeks I have been here has been incredible and something I’m not sure I would have had the chance to have experienced somewhere else. I am so thankful for the opportunity and the skills that it has given me for the future.”

The 2019/20 Scholarship Scheme will be launched towards the end of September and University students from Pembrokeshire are encouraged to apply.