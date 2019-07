A Pennar man has been cleared of rape.

Blaine Sawyer, aged 28, of River View, Stranraer Road, had been due to stand trial at Swansea crown court today (Monday).

The charge dated back to an alleged incident at Begelly on December 27.

But the prosecution was dropped and no evidence was offered against him.

Judge Paul Thomas entered a formal verdict of not guilty and Mr Sawyer was discharged.

He had always denied the accusation.