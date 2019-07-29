A PERSON was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon, July 28, after a multi-agency callout to Bosheston Lillyponds.

Posting on Facebook, HM Coastguard Tenby wrote: “At 3.25pm Tenby Coastguard rescue team were paged to assist St Govan coastguard rescue team with the medical evacuation of a casualty from Bosheston Lilyponds.

“The coastguard rescue teams located the casualty and administered first-aid. The teams evacuated the casualty via a stretcher carry-out back to the rendezvous location where they were met by paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

“The casualty was then transported to hospital for further care.”