THE bomb squad was called to Tenby yesterday, July 28, after a suspect object was found at South Beach.

The suspicious object was discovered while crowds were enjoying Tenby RNLI’s annual open day at nearby Castle Beach.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “Whilst attending Sunday’s Tenby Lifeboats RNLI open day, Tenby Coastguard rescue team was requested to investigate an object which had become uncovered on South Beach.

“Upon arrival the team swiftly located the object and took a grid reference and photographs which were sent to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) for further analysis. Due to tidal conditions the object was soon covered, and teams stood down."

The team was called back later to await the bomb squad, for further on-scene investigation.

The EOD team arrived at 8.45pm, and, after investigating the object further, deemed it safe.