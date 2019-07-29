A HISTORIC fort in the middle of the Milford Haven waterway is once again up for auction.

The Grade-II listed Stack Rock Fort is on offer for the price of £295,000, via FBM Estate and Letting Agents’ website.

Last June,

on the estate agent website Purplebricks.

The FBM website bills Stack Rock Fort as “the chance has arisen to purchase your very own Grade-II listed fort off the coastal town of Milford Haven which history states was constructed between the years of 1850 – 1852.”

The fort was constructed as a gun fort in the Victorian era to protect Milford Haven in the event of an invasion by sea.

FBM is looking for cash buyers who can prove they have the money up front before any viewings take place.

In its glory days, Stack Rock was armed with sixteen 18-ton guns, and manned by up to 150 men.

A small consignment of men also manned the fort during the First World War.

In 2015, it was put up for sale for £150,000.

Made up of three floors with spiral staircases leading to each one, with canon rooms, former sleeping quarters, the island provides a 360-degree view of the Haven waterway.

Several coastal defences around the waterway have been put up for sale over the last year or have been touted for renovation work.

In January there were plans to convert Hubberston Fort into a support centre for armed forces veterans, but

.

Pembroke Dock’s Defensible Barracks has been put up for auction

, most recently in early July.

The community in Pembroke Dock also

of the Front Street Gun Tower in June, as the county council planned to sell it.

See more about Stack Rock Fort at

.