Class B drugs were found growing in a back garden when police officers called at a Trecwn house.

Brendan James Fredrick Hughes, of Barham Road, Trecwn, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and possession of cannabis when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 23.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police spotted five potted cannabis plants in the rear garden when they called at Hughes’ home for an unrelated matter on June 7.

The officers became aware of 0.5 grams of cannabis when Hughes, 25, invited them inside.

Magistrates heard that Hughes had a previous conviction for a similar offence.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Hughes had been making good progress on a community order, but appeared to have ‘come off the rails’.

“After six months of good work he appears to have fallen off the wagon.”

“It’s a very, very small amount of cannabis, nothing more than saplings.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £170 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the drugs and plants.