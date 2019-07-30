A WOMAN cut off by the tide was rescued by Tenby’s inshore lifeboat yesterday afternoon, July 29.

Tenby’s RNLI Georgina Taylor inshore lifeboat was requested to launch shortly after 5.30pm, following a 999 call to the Coastguard from a female walker saying she was cut off by the tide between Amroth and Pendine.

The volunteer crew were soon on the water and after a brief search, located the woman near Morfa Bychan.

Once they had determined that she needed no medical treatment, the crew took her aboard the lifeboat and returned her to the beach at Morfa Bychan.

With the job done, the lifeboat returned to Tenby, arriving at 6.40pm.