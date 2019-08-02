THE second annual Pembrokeshire’s Strongest Man and Pembrokeshire’s Strongest Woman competitions will be held at Carew Castle on Sunday, August 4, with battle commencing at 10.30am.

Warriors from west Wales will clash in an almighty show of strength not seen at the castle’s stunning setting since 1507, when the last Great Tournament in the UK was held at Carew.

Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes said: “These compelling contests will feature iconic strongman trials such as the atlas stones and battle-axe crucifix hold, while there will be plenty of family-friendly fitness-inspired activities and stalls to enjoy.

“As well as offering a chance to explore the hidden corners of the Castle, there will also be a range of ideas for getting out and active in the National Park.”

If you would like to enter either competition please see Pembrokeshire’s Strongest Man on Facebook.

The Pembrokeshire’s Strongest Man and Pembrokeshire’s Strongest Woman events are included in the normal admission fee.