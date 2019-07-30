A Solva woman could not remember drunken assaults which cost her £365.

Victoria Grimshaw, of Bro Dawel, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and assault by beating, when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police were called to Solva on July 6.

The victim stated that she could hear laughing behind her while out in the village and turned to see Grimshaw walking towards her looking angry with her fists clenched.

The victim grabbed Grimshaw, 38, by the wrist and swung them both out of the way of an approaching car.

Grimshaw fell to the ground, where she was pinned down, but she managed to break free, counted to three and then punched the victim in her jaw.

A police officer was kicked in the chest by Grimshaw as he arrested her.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said there was a ‘considerable background to the case’.

He said: “Miss Grimshaw had drunk quite a considerable amount that day and has no recollection of what happened. She can’t remember so has to plead guilty, no matter what happened.”

The court heard that Grimshaw had alcohol issues, but was receiving support to address them and was waiting to go into rehab.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £40 fine.

Grimshaw was ordered to pay £150 in compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.