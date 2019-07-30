A BOMB disposal team is travelling to Milford Haven this afternoon after an item believed to be a phosphurus grenade was discovered at a business.

Police are at Point Street where the item was discovered.

It is understood a customer noticed the item.

Initially a cordon of 200m was placed around The Fish Plaice and Fish Merchants but that has since been lifted.

Officers at the scene have said there is no cause for alarm.

The bomb disposal team is expected at around 3.30pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a call at around 10.50am reporting a suspected unexploded bomb at a building on the quayside in Milford Haven.

"Officers have attended the scene and have contacted Explosive Ordnance Disposal, who are on their way."

A worker at a nearby cafe said police had not told people working in the surrounding area about what was happening.

"They didn’t tell us anything, they didn’t evacuate us or anything. They were there about half an hour is all. Weren’t scared at all. We heard it was a joke," said the staff member.

"No one was allowed through the gates for a while, but they didn’t evacuate us. I wonder what they would have done if it was a bomb? Would they have moved us off?”

They added: "I would have been more concerned if they had said something to us."