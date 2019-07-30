THERE is heavy traffic through Johnston this afternoon due to temporary traffic lights in the village.
Queues are tailing back through the length of Johnston, around the lights, which are currently letting through a single lane of traffic at once.
According to the Western Telegraph traffic report there is "queueing traffic on A4076 Vine Road both ways around Brookside Avenue. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights in operation."
