A HUGE housing development planned for the edge of Haverfordwest has been given the thumbs up by Pembrokeshire County Council planners.

At its meeting on Tuesday, July 23, PCC’s planning committee approved the 181-home development on Scarrowscant Lane to be built by Persimmon Homes west Wales.

Though the plans were passed by a majority vote, local ward councillors on the planning committee raised their concerns about increased traffic in the area.

“The concerns I have myself and the concerns raised by the residents that have contacted me revolve around the increase in road traffic that will result from such a large development,” said a statement from Cllr David Bryan, read out by his colleague Mark Carter.

Cllr Bryan asked if council planning officers had taken into account the effect of Haverfordwest High VC School moving to the former Tasker Milward site at Portfield, as well as other schools in the area.

The Scarrowscant Lane site, south of Glenover House. PICTURE: Google Maps.

Cllr Tim Evans also raised traffic concerns about plans for pavements leading to the site, and was worried some roadside verges were not going to be paved under the plans.

Children living in the new homes might be tempted to take dangerous shortcuts to and from school along unpaved areas of roadside verges, he said.

He also asked if improvements would be made to the junction of the Dale Road where a fatal accident took place on Saturday, July 13 and other accidents had taken place in the past.

In a report to the committee, the highways department found that the effect on the road network around the site was acceptable.

Part of the conditions of the development going ahead include a section 106 agreement, a contract where the developer agrees to give money to local amenities and build infrastructure in the area.

Kate Harrison, a planning agent speaking on behalf of Persimmon, said the section 106 agreement for Scarrowscant Lane included £68,000 for play park equipment, £10,000 for the new county library, and £52,000 for the racecourse.

