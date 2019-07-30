A Milford Haven teenager has admitted possession of cannabis with the intention of supplying it.

Zachariah Moses Samuel Roberts-Thomas, of Chestnut Way, pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police found Roberts-Thomas, 18, in possession of 78.5 grams of cannabis in Milford Haven on July 6, after noticing two men acting suspiciously while entering his flat.

He made full admissions when interviewed.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Roberts-Thomas will next appear at Swansea crown court on August 23.

He was released on unconditional bail.