A woman was almost three times the drink-drive limit when she ploughed into an oncoming vehicle, killing herself and seriously injuring the occupants of the other car.

Julie Holt had been going to collect a late-night takeaway when she crashed her Peugeot 206 into a Vauxhall Astra on the A40 near the Trecwn junction at 10.40pm on February 1, 2019.

As well as the alcohol, the 27-year-old had also taken amphetamines and only held a provisional licence.

Holt was driving so fast that the Astra – which had been travelling in the opposite direction – was shunted backwards along the road during the impact.

The Astra was carrying five people including three children aged 11, ten and six. Several of the occupants received serious injuries.

Holt, of Cefn Coed Dwrbach, Fishguard, had been driving to Letterston to collect a takeaway.

Acting coroner’s officer Margaret Julian said that on the evening of her death, Holt video-called her sister, Deborah, and told her she was drinking.

“She also showed her sister a bag containing a substance that she referred to as ‘whizz,’ this is the street name for amphetamines,” Ms Julian said.

“She later informed Deborah that she was going for a takeaway.

Deborah told her not to drive, but Julie said she couldn’t because her neighbour had her keys.”

Ms Julian added that Holt was the holder of a provisional driving licence only.

PC 1171 David Stacey from Dyfed-Powys Police collision investigation unit said the concentration of ethanol alcohol in Holt’s blood was 212 milligrammes, the legal limit is 80. PC Stacey also said there had been low levels of amphetamine in her system.

PC Stacey said: “In my opinion for the Peugeot to have pushed the Astra backwards it is safe to assume the Peugeot was travelling at some speed, although that speed cannot be quantified.”

Coroner Mark Layton said in his conclusion: “It’s more likely than not that as a result of excessive speed and impairment through drink, possibly drugs, that Julie Holt has veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Resulting in a collision whereby she suffered a fatal injury.”

Mr Layton recorded a conclusion of a road traffic collision causing Holt’s death.