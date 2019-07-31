Eight cans of lager cost a Haverfordwest man £168, despite him only getting the chance to sample one.

Andrew Paul Whelton, of Fleming Crescent, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

The court heard that Whelton, 31, stole eight cans of Stella Artrois worth £13.40 from Mace Store, Haverfordwest, on March 23.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said: “He just went into the shop, got into a bit of a confrontation with the staff and left with the alcohol.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said there was an issue debated in the store about what time it would be selling alcohol, before Whelton walked out with the cans.

“Mr Whelton took the items and though that his partner was going to pay for them, but did not check.”

Police caught up with Whelton in Back Lane, Prendergast, where he was drinking one of the cans.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £168.40 in a fine, compensation, costs and a victim surcharge.